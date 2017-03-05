'The Walking Dead': Rick Cheats Death on a Dangerous Run -- But Does Tara Finally Tell Him About Oceanside?

With Top Gun 2 now in pre-production, fans of the original are already dying to learn what they can expect from the long-awaited sequel -- and star Tom Cruise is sharing a few hints.
Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are opening up about their friendship and on-set relationship while working on their drama series, Queen Sugar.
When 9-year-old Angelica Hale took the stage on Tuesday's America's Got Talent, the adorable contestant made a bold statement when asked who she looked to when it came to her musical inspiration.
Tim McGraw clearly knows how to "speak to a girl" because his wife, Faith Hill, can't get enough of him!
Fear Factor is back with even crazier stunts and challenges -- but it's not the same Fear Factor you might remember.