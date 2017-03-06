Poway man accused of hoarding 94 Yorkies pleads not guilty

Perhaps most recognizable as the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars, Richard Blais is a successful chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and television personality.
The Qualcomm Stadium property in San Diego is worth $82.8 million, while the Chargers practice facility is valued at $27.3 million, according to a pair of appraisals released by the city Tuesday.
Cup,cone with or without sprinkles - this could be your new favorite holiday.
Happy National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!
Food blogger and host of "29-Minute Meals," Whitney Bond stopped by News 8's Morning Extra to detail how to make this delicious treat at home.
Classrooms without proper heat or air conditioning can be unbearable for students and teachers. But relief is on the way for Sweetwater Union High School District.
The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned this weekend in Texas. San Diego will be its home port.
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Riverside County that shook areas as far away as Valley Center Wednesday was followed by a smaller quake about six hours later.
Firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel will begin a two-day training exercise Wednesday in which they'll practice responding to a terrorist attack, active shooter or explosive device scenario in San Diego.