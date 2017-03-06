Police Search for Man Who Stabbed 23-Year-Old Nurse to Death

The audience reaction has been mixed to New York City’s latest "Shakespeare in the Park" production shows a character that resembles President Trump being brutally stabbed to death.
The Chicago woman convicted of murdering her 8-year-old granddaughter, whose diary detailed the torture she endured at the hands of her grandmother, has been sentenced to life in prison.
Two Michigan brothers have been charged with leaving their disabled mother to starve to death in her own home.
A pot-bellied pig is on her way to recovery after being found dangerously overweight in a Massachusetts home last month.
A California mom was horrified this week after a plastic ball purchased for her child from a restaurant gumball-type machine was found to be full of cocaine.
Although he's now 34 years old, Justin Taylor can still fit into the shirt he wore for picture day all throughout middle and high school.
An 11-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe.