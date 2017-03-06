FBI Director Asks Justice Department to Refute Trump's Claims of Wiretapping: Reports

The story of Alexander Hamilton may be more than 200 years old, but this 6-year-old boy’s take on the musical’s rap makes the tale seem as young as ever.
Bill Cosby's chief accuser remained calm on the witness stand Wednesday as his lawyer challenged her assertions that the comic drugged and sexually assaulted her.
The startling text messages that allegedly led a Massachusetts teen to commit suicide have been read aloud in court as his then-girlfriend stands trial in his 2014 death.
The audience reaction has been mixed to New York City’s latest "Shakespeare in the Park" production shows a character that resembles President Trump being brutally stabbed to death.
The Chicago woman convicted of murdering her 8-year-old granddaughter, whose diary detailed the torture she endured at the hands of her grandmother, has been sentenced to life in prison.
Two Michigan brothers have been charged with leaving their disabled mother to starve to death in her own home.
A pot-bellied pig is on her way to recovery after being found dangerously overweight in a Massachusetts home last month.