The Messed Wing: Video Emerges of Trump's Purported Tirade Again - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Messed Wing: Video Emerges of Trump's Purported Tirade Against Steven Bannon, Reince Priebus

Updated: Mar 6, 2017 8:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.