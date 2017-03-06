97-Year-Old Twin Sisters Both Die After Falling Outside in Freez - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

97-Year-Old Twin Sisters Both Die After Falling Outside in Freezing Temperatures

Updated: Mar 6, 2017 9:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.