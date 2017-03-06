Local forum addresses recent anti-Semitic threats

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Members of the Jewish community met with local law enforcement Sunday to address the recent wave of anti-Semitic acts across the country.

Many people were at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla expressing worry about the rise in hate crimes and anti-Semitic rhetoric. The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center has also been targeted by several phony bomb threats.

Authorities said threats against Jewish institutions have significantly increased in the last year. Sunday's event, held by the Anti-Defamation League, was a chance for people to ask questions and learn how they can stay safe. On hand to field questions was Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

“One hate crime is one too many. Hate crimes bring fear and intimidation to groups and tonight we're here showing support for our Jewish community and we're united as one against hate,” said Chief Zimmerman.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore was also present and said people need to remain calm.

“Don't overreact. To the extent we overreact, these haters, anti- Semites, they win. And we can't let them do that,” continued Sheriff Gore.

Many, including the sheriff, said the country’s current political environment has played a role.

“Maybe it's emboldened them or empowered them,” Sheriff Gore added. “I was encouraged by the president’s remarks in his address to congress, and I think if he keeps up that tone that we're not going to tolerate this and law enforcement combines with the community we serve and we keep that message going we'll drive those people back into their homes.”

In the meantime, people like Becky Krinsky said they'll keep on fighting:

“I think one of the beauties about the Jewish world is that we stick together. We keep together. Sometimes we learn, sometimes we suffer, and sometimes we fight together.”

The JCC Association of North America reported there have been more than 100 bomb threats nationwide against Jewish institutions since the beginning of the year.