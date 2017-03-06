Local forum addresses recent anti-Semitic threats

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Members of the Jewish community met with local law enforcement Sunday to address the recent wave of anti-Semitic acts across the country.
Many people were at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla expressing worry about the rise in hate crimes and anti-Semitic rhetoric. The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center has also been targeted by several phony bomb threats.
Authorities said threats against Jewish institutions have significantly increased in the last year. Sunday's event, held by the Anti-Defamation League, was a chance for people to ask questions and learn how they can stay safe. On hand to field questions was Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.
“One hate crime is one too many. Hate crimes bring fear and intimidation to groups and tonight we're here showing support for our Jewish community and we're united as one against hate,” said Chief Zimmerman.
San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore was also present and said people need to remain calm.
“Don't overreact. To the extent we overreact, these haters, anti- Semites, they win. And we can't let them do that,” continued Sheriff Gore.
Many, including the sheriff, said the country’s current political environment has played a role.
“Maybe it's emboldened them or empowered them,” Sheriff Gore added. “I was encouraged by the president’s remarks in his address to congress, and I think if he keeps up that tone that we're not going to tolerate this and law enforcement combines with the community we serve and we keep that message going we'll drive those people back into their homes.”
In the meantime, people like Becky Krinsky said they'll keep on fighting:
“I think one of the beauties about the Jewish world is that we stick together. We keep together. Sometimes we learn, sometimes we suffer, and sometimes we fight together.”
The JCC Association of North America reported there have been more than 100 bomb threats nationwide against Jewish institutions since the beginning of the year.
Firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel began a two-day training exercise Wednesday in which they'll practice responding to a terrorist attack, active shooter or explosive device scenario in San Diego.
The Qualcomm Stadium property in San Diego is worth $82.8 million, while the Chargers practice facility is valued at $27.3 million, according to a pair of appraisals released by the city Tuesday.
Perhaps most recognizable as the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars, Richard Blais is a successful chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and television personality.
Cup,cone with or without sprinkles - this could be your new favorite holiday.
Happy National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!
Food blogger and host of "29-Minute Meals," Whitney Bond stopped by News 8's Morning Extra to detail how to make this delicious treat at home.
Cup,cone with or without sprinkles - this could be your new favorite holiday.
Happy National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!
Food blogger and host of "29-Minute Meals," Whitney Bond stopped by News 8's Morning Extra to detail how to make this delicious treat at home.
Classrooms without proper heat or air conditioning can be unbearable for students and teachers. But relief is on the way for Sweetwater Union High School District.
The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned this weekend in Texas. San Diego will be its home port.
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Riverside County that shook areas as far away as Valley Center Wednesday was followed by a smaller quake about six hours later.