Switchfoot and VH1 restore music at local school

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Switchfoot and VH1 are teaming up to keep music alive at a local school.

It's part of VH1's Save The Music Foundation - an organization dedicated to restoring music programs in public schools nationwide.

Switchfoot has raised tens of thousands of dollars to keep music in local schools and benefit children - now they're showing love and generosity to hundreds of students in Chula Vista.

"You find when schools embrace music education there is an increase in attendance, there's less discipline issues, students do better on standardized tests, they're happier to come to school," said Jaclyn Rudderow of the VH1 Save The Music Foundation.

Switchfoot played their hit "Won't Let You Go" as part of a school assembly at Greg Rogers Elementary, where roughly 200 of the students have special needs and the music program allows many of those kids to shine.

Students had the opportunity to talk with band members and learn more about music during Monday's special celebration.



Switchfoot raised more than $25,000 last year and partnered with VH1's Save The Music Foundation allowing this Greg Rogers Elementary and others to grow their music education programs, which has been difficult in recent years thanks to public school budget cuts.

"It's been difficult, but the impact that it brings, I think the district and the community sees that impact so the Chula Vista Elementary School District is committed to ensuring that it continues," said Greg Rogers Principal Erika Taylor.

Since the Save the Music Foundation began in 1997, they've raised more than $53 million dollars, impacting more than 2 million public school students across the county, many right here in San Diego County.