Sandy Hook Promise honors local high school

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Steele Canyon High School Students received a special honor Monday.

The school was awarded for their participation in Sandy Hook Promise's Say Something program.

A Sandy Hook parent was at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley, to present students with a national award for making their campus safe by speaking out against violence.

Nicole Hockley - co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise - is the mother of Dylan who was killed by gun violence in 2012.

Students at Steele Canyon Charter High School ranked among the top in the nation for preventing gun violence and creating awareness.

They received an award from Sandy Hook Promise, which includes $2500 seed money. In October, the national program hosted its 2nd Annual Say Something Call-to-Action week.

Sandy Hook Promise is a proactive tool that helps parents and schools tap into mental health and wellness programs that help at-risk people in the community before possible violence erupts.

More than 300 students, 80 safe-school ambassadors, board members, the superintendent and County Supervisor Dianne Jacob were on hand today.

Hockley says although it's extremely difficult, her mission is to help protect and save lives and help empower students and staff.

"This is a hard time for me since Dylan would be 11 years old this coming Wednesday," said Hockley. "I'm lost in what he would look like but since he's not there, this is why I do what I do."

"Speaking up and saying something is very important and something that I find really important to our values here at Steele Canyon, which is: take care of yourself, take care of others and take care of this place," said Steele Canyon High School senior Trevor Krantz.



Sandy Hook Promise is a national, nonprofit organization based in Connecticut. It is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook School on December 14, 2012.

The program helps students work to report bullying, possible threats and other forms of violence.

School organizers said they are looking into possibly investing the $2500 seed money into an app where students and staff can report anonymous tips to authorities.