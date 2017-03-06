12-day streak of rising gas prices ends - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

12-day streak of rising gas prices ends

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 12-day streak of increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County to its highest amount since Jan. 8, 2016, ended Monday with a decrease of one-tenth of a cent to $3.034.

The average price rose 8.2 cents during the streak, including a half-cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 3.1 cents more than one week ago, 15.1 cents higher than one month ago and 52.6 cents greater than one year ago.

