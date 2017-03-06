Woman Tries to Find Boy Who Left Heartbreaking Note on Her Doorstep After His Mom Died

An Indiana family is reeling after their 2-year-old daughter suffered a brain infection and later died after doctors say she was bitten by a tick.
A 7-year-old New Jersey boy was able to forget about his grueling battle against brain cancer when he was made an honorary police officer in a surprise ceremony.
A 25-year-old Florida man has been arrested many times, and his mugshots show an ever-progressing series of tattoos that now cover his face and neck.
When this California elementary school teacher flipped open a children’s book, she started reading a love story — her love story.
The story of Alexander Hamilton may be more than 200 years old, but this 6-year-old boy’s take on the musical’s rap makes the tale seem as young as ever.
Bill Cosby's chief accuser remained calm on the witness stand Wednesday as his lawyer challenged her assertions that the comic drugged and sexually assaulted her.
The startling text messages that allegedly led a Massachusetts teen to commit suicide have been read aloud in court as his then-girlfriend stands trial in his 2014 death.