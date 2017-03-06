SWAT standoff ends peacfully in Fallbrook

The city of San Diego is beginning to shift its enforcement of illegal marijuana operations to unpermitted delivery services, which are proliferating throughout the region, officials said Wednesday.
NASA announced its latest class of astronaut candidates Wednesday, including three with ties to San Diego.
A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in San Diego charges two California men and a Mexican citizen with carrying out a scheme that allegedly netted them roughly $6 million by defrauding people seeking legal immigration status in the United States.
It's an unusual Girl Scout Cookie Drive and one with twice the giving power. A local troop stepped up to raise money for a police K9 snake vaccine and it inspired others to take action as well.
A man who needs a kidney to survive turned to desperate measures to save his life by using an unusual method to find a donor.
When a News 8 viewer reported a mound on a Mira Mesa street last month, Steve Price went out to investigate - only to learn that working with the city to solve neighborhood problem can be a bumpy ride.
Well, the invasion has begun, but it's not from little green men.
We're talking about a swarm of hundreds, maybe thousands of very hungry, spotty, spiky caterpillars.
Shawn Styles tells us more in this Earth 8 report.