SWAT standoff ends peacfully in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A man wanted on an outstanding warrant holed up in a Fallbrook apartment Monday when deputies tried to contact him, prompting a several-hour SWAT standoff that ended with his arrest.

Patrol personnel tried to contact the suspect in the 900 block of Alturas Road shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The man, who was believed to possibly be armed, locked himself indoors and ignored repeated orders to surrender. Special weapons and tactics personnel were called in about 3:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Smith said.

Deputies cleared people out of surrounding rental units as a precaution.

The stalemate continued until shortly before 6 p.m., when the suspect peacefully surrendered, according to sheriff's officials. His name was not immediately available.