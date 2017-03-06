Massive sewage spill worse than first thought

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The massive sewage spill in Mexico that has been polluting the South Bay was even worse than first thought.

Local Congressman Scott Peters saw the extensive damage first-hand Monday.

"Something went wrong on the other side of the border and I'm trying to track that down," said Congressman Peters who toured the Tijuana Rivery Valley.

The area is near the entry point for more than 230 million gallons of raw sewage that made its way into the ocean - closing beaches from the border north to Coronado.

"There's nothing we can do now about this water flowing into the ocean, but we need to make sure this doesn't happen again," Peters said.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina calls it the largest sewage discharge in San Diego County's history.



Early reports indicate a Tijuana treatment plant was undergoing repairs during heavy rainfall, which sent millions of gallons of raw sewage into the river valley and across the border.



"This is a breakdown of a sewage plant. That is not a complicated technology," said Peters. "It's not something we shouldn't be able to handle. We should be able to fix this kind of thing and cooperate internationally to make sure it doesn't happen again."



U.S. and Mexico officials on the international water boundary commission met last week to announce a binational investigation.

A report is expected later this month.

Many local residents were angry with the commission and pushed them to improve communication.

"I know there's some frustration with the whole system and international cooperation. I hear a lot of those issues," Peters said. "I can't tell you I've developed an opinion about that, but I think that's one of the things we'll have to look at."

Congressman Peters said that finding a solution for the sewage issue is supported by both parties.

So far, it is not affected by partisanship over President Trump's plan for a wall along the US-Mexico border.

