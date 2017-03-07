Man killed trying to stop runaway truck in El Cajon identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 39-year-old man who was killed while trying to stop a runaway vehicle in front of a friend's East County home.



David Sterner of Chula Vista went to the house on Aurora Drive in the Glenview area near El Cajon on Monday afternoon to work on a truck.



Several hours later, while Sterner was helping pushing the disabled vehicle toward the front of his friend's driveway, it began to roll down Aurora Drive, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.



Sterner ran after the truck and tried to enter it through the open driver's-side window, managing to get partially in as it continued to coast downhill for roughly 200 yards. The vehicle then crashed into a concrete drainage ditch, went up a small retaining wall and struck a palm tree, ejecting Sterner into the culvert.



Medics tried in vain to revive the victim before pronouncing him dead at the accident scene shortly before 8:30 p.m.