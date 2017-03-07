New plan limits non-state resident students at UC schools

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A historic move by the University of California could give more in-state high school graduates the opportunity to attend.

For the first time a plan is on the table to cap the number of non-resident students that could be admitted.

Currently, non-resident students at UC schools make up 16.5-percent of students, but at UC San Diego that number is higher.

Out of state students pay $28,000 more than California residents do for undergraduate studies - bringing in $550 million for the UC system.

Last year, the University of California reported that 15 percent more students residing in the state were offered admission at one of its nine campuses than last year.

"A lot of out-of-state students are amazing in their field. If they got denied the ability to go here just because they are out of state, I think that is a little unfair," said UC San Diego freshman Rachel Steeley.

In a report submitted to the Board of Regents, UC President Janet Napolitano said there is an exception to the cap for three UC's in regards to non residents: Berkeley, Los Angeles and San Diego.

UC San Diego sophomore Sami Kahn from Northern California told CBS News 8 critics have to keep in mind that the UC system is a public school.

"They are also public schools for the entire country," she said.

Karsyn Stewart, an UC San Diego student from Sonoma County, said "the culture is totally different and you do learn a lot about so many different states and so many countries."

California lawmakers are requiring the UC system to adopt a policy to lock in $18.5 million in state funding.

During the 2016-2017 enrollment year, the UC system reported that 15-percent more state residents were offered admission than the previous year. The goal is to have 10,000 additional California students by the 201-2019 school year.