Study: Scripps Memorial in top 100 U.S. Hospitals

LA JOLLA (CNS) - Scripps Memorial Hospital was Monday named one of the top 100 hospitals in the U.S. by Truven Health Analytics, based on five years of data.

The medical facility in La Jolla appeared on the list for the second year in a row, and was the only one in San Diego County.

"We are proud to be cited as a top-performing hospital that delivers exceptional value to our patients and our community," said Scripps La Jolla CEO Gary Fybel. "It is an honor to be recognized for having systems in place that safeguard patients, produce superior outcomes and provide evidence-based treatments."

Truven said inclusion on the list is based on overall organizational performance, and includes criteria like inpatient mortality and complication rates, 30-day re-admissions and lengths of stay.

"The hospital industry's ongoing transition from fee-for-service to value-based care appears to be bearing some positive results for both patients and payers," said Jean Chenoweth, senior vice president at Truven Health Analytics.

"The magnitude of improvement we've observed over the last five years is greater than any other five-year period we've tracked," Chenoweth said. "On top of that, this year's winners have reached new highs in performance in comparison to peers across the country, which suggests that improvement in value from hospitals is likely to continue."

Significant improvement was seen in re-admission rates and patient mortality, and shortened length of stays, according to Truven. The study also found that patient expenses remained flat over the study period at 79 percent of the hospitals.