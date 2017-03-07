Cash in on free pancakes at IHOP all day long!

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ordering pancakes has never felt so good!



It's National Pancake Day and you can get a free stack at IHOP.



When you do, you're helping Rady Children's Hospital take care of its patients.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Chula Vista, which is just one of the areas serving up free meals.

Super Boy Myer loves #NATLpancakeday! Join us @IHOP today for your chance to donate to Rady Children's Hospital! pic.twitter.com/nXRbWG4jzS — Rady Children's (@radychildrens) March 7, 2017