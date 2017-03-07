Pick for No. 2 at Justice won't commit to Russia recusal

During summer break the kids are out of school, bedtime routines slip or maybe they're watching a little more television.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Their goal was to create a new gaming experience that only needed $750,000 to make it happen. But thanks to a highly successful Kickstarter campaign they raised over $3 million to create this MMO, or "Massively Multi-player Online" role-playing game." Steven Sharif, Founder and Creative Director of Intrepid Studios and Jeffery Bard, Lead Game Designer for Intrepid Studios tell us about Ashes of Creation and its campaign that is on fire!
Deputies responding to a reported assault at a home in a rural North County neighborhood early Thursday found the body of an apparent homicide victim.
Rapper XXXTentacion was knocked unconscious and a 19-year-old concertgoer was stabbed during a brawl that broke out during a performance at the Observatory North Park, police said Thursday.
It'll be partly cloudy Thursday along the San Diego County coast and in the valleys with drizzle and morning fog in some areas, but mostly sunny elsewhere in the county.
The city of San Diego is beginning to shift its enforcement of illegal marijuana operations to unpermitted delivery services, which are proliferating throughout the region, officials said Wednesday.
NASA announced its latest class of astronaut candidates Wednesday, including three with ties to San Diego.
A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in San Diego charges two California men and a Mexican citizen with carrying out a scheme that allegedly netted them roughly $6 million by defrauding people seeking legal immigration status in the United States.