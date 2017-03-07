Department of Environmental Health testing ocean water

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health was testing the water quality at local beaches Tuesday.
The testing comes after a massive sewage spill from Mexico raised major safety concerns throughout the county.
The county says new test results on sewage-contaminated ocean water along the Silver Strand will take about 24 hours.
Workers collected samples, after an estimated 230 million gallons of raw sewage flowed into the ocean from the Tijuana River Valley last week.
Beaches from the border to the northern end of the Silver Strand remain off limits to water contact.
Silver Strand is still closed in the wake of the sewage spill on the #Tijuana River @CBS8 @kfmbfm @News8 #coronado pic.twitter.com/I7GekPRrEz— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyCBS8) March 7, 2017
RELATED COVERAGE
The consumption of gluten has been blamed for many of today's health problems. And a new documentary is exploring why. “What's with wheat” investigates the growing epidemic of wheat and gluten intolerance.
A "shark advisory" was in effect at Silver Strand State Beach Thursday after reports of a shark sighting. The warning will remain in effect for 24 hours, barring any further shark sightings.
Deputies responding to a reported assault at a home in a rural North County neighborhood early Thursday found the body of an apparent homicide victim.
During summer break the kids are out of school, bedtime routines slip or maybe they're watching a little more television.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Their goal was to create a new gaming experience that only needed $750,000 to make it happen. But thanks to a highly successful Kickstarter campaign they raised over $3 million to create this MMO, or "Massively Multi-player Online" role-playing game." Steven Sharif, Founder and Creative Director of Intrepid Studios and Jeffery Bard, Lead Game Designer for Intrepid Studios tell us about Ashes of Creation and its campaign that is on fire!
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Their goal was to create a new gaming experience that only needed $750,000 to make it happen. But thanks to a highly successful Kickstarter campaign they raised over $3 million to create this MMO, or "Massively Multi-player Online" role-playing game." Steven Sharif, Founder and Creative Director of Intrepid Studios and Jeffery Bard, Lead Game Designer for Intrepid Studios tell us about Ashes of Creation and its campaign that is on fire!
Rapper XXXTentacion was knocked unconscious and a 19-year-old concertgoer was stabbed during a brawl that broke out during a performance at the Observatory North Park, police said Thursday.
It'll be partly cloudy Thursday along the San Diego County coast and in the valleys with drizzle and morning fog in some areas, but mostly sunny elsewhere in the county.
The city of San Diego is beginning to shift its enforcement of illegal marijuana operations to unpermitted delivery services, which are proliferating throughout the region, officials said Wednesday.
NASA announced its latest class of astronaut candidates Wednesday, including three with ties to San Diego.