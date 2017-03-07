Department of Environmental Health testing ocean water

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health was testing the water quality at local beaches Tuesday.

The testing comes after a massive sewage spill from Mexico raised major safety concerns throughout the county.

The county says new test results on sewage-contaminated ocean water along the Silver Strand will take about 24 hours.

Workers collected samples, after an estimated 230 million gallons of raw sewage flowed into the ocean from the Tijuana River Valley last week.

Beaches from the border to the northern end of the Silver Strand remain off limits to water contact.

