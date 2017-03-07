Interstate 15 lane and ramp closures planned for Tuesday night

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Lane and ramp closures are scheduled Tuesday night along parts of Interstate 15 so crews can replace pavement.
Two southbound freeway lanes between state Route 52 and Murphy Canyon Road will be closed from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Caltrans.
The onramps from Aero Drive to southbound Interstate 15 and from just north of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard will be closed during the same hours.
State transportation officials said pavement grinding and other work will be noisy at times. Caltrans also asked that motorists slow down in the vicinity of construction work and if possible, move over a lane to provide a buffer for workers.
The consumption of gluten has been blamed for many of today's health problems. And a new documentary is exploring why. “What's with wheat” investigates the growing epidemic of wheat and gluten intolerance.
A "shark advisory" was in effect at Silver Strand State Beach Thursday after reports of a shark sighting. The warning will remain in effect for 24 hours, barring any further shark sightings.
Deputies responding to a reported assault at a home in a rural North County neighborhood early Thursday found the body of an apparent homicide victim.
During summer break the kids are out of school, bedtime routines slip or maybe they're watching a little more television.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Their goal was to create a new gaming experience that only needed $750,000 to make it happen. But thanks to a highly successful Kickstarter campaign they raised over $3 million to create this MMO, or "Massively Multi-player Online" role-playing game." Steven Sharif, Founder and Creative Director of Intrepid Studios and Jeffery Bard, Lead Game Designer for Intrepid Studios tell us about Ashes of Creation and its campaign that is on fire!
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Their goal was to create a new gaming experience that only needed $750,000 to make it happen. But thanks to a highly successful Kickstarter campaign they raised over $3 million to create this MMO, or "Massively Multi-player Online" role-playing game." Steven Sharif, Founder and Creative Director of Intrepid Studios and Jeffery Bard, Lead Game Designer for Intrepid Studios tell us about Ashes of Creation and its campaign that is on fire!
Rapper XXXTentacion was knocked unconscious and a 19-year-old concertgoer was stabbed during a brawl that broke out during a performance at the Observatory North Park, police said Thursday.
It'll be partly cloudy Thursday along the San Diego County coast and in the valleys with drizzle and morning fog in some areas, but mostly sunny elsewhere in the county.
The city of San Diego is beginning to shift its enforcement of illegal marijuana operations to unpermitted delivery services, which are proliferating throughout the region, officials said Wednesday.