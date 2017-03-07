SeaWorld prepares for last orca birth at its parks

An abused and badly deformed dog rescued in Tijuana is getting a new lease on life thanks to a cutting-edge medical treatment and a local animal shelter.
His name is Dwayne and he's currently receiving stem cell therapy through the Helen Woodward Medical Center and Vet Stem.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports on Dwayne's life-changing treatment and how you can help.
Rapper XXXTentacion was knocked unconscious and a 19-year-old concertgoer was stabbed during a brawl that broke out during a performance at the Observatory North Park, police said Thursday.
It's been one year since an infamous hoarder house in Mira Mesa finally fell into the hands of a cleaning crew.
A "shark advisory" was in effect at Silver Strand State Beach Thursday after reports of a shark sighting. The warning will remain in effect for 24 hours, barring any further shark sightings.
Deputies responding to a reported assault at a home in a rural North County neighborhood early Thursday found the body of an apparent homicide victim.
The consumption of gluten has been blamed for many of today's health problems. And a new documentary is exploring why. “What's with wheat” investigates the growing epidemic of wheat and gluten intolerance.
During summer break the kids are out of school, bedtime routines slip or maybe they're watching a little more television.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Their goal was to create a new gaming experience that only needed $750,000 to make it happen. But thanks to a highly successful Kickstarter campaign they raised over $3 million to create this MMO, or "Massively Multi-player Online" role-playing game." Steven Sharif, Founder and Creative Director of Intrepid Studios and Jeffery Bard, Lead Game Designer for Intrepid Studios tell us about Ashes of Creation and its campaign that is on fire!
It'll be partly cloudy Thursday along the San Diego County coast and in the valleys with drizzle and morning fog in some areas, but mostly sunny elsewhere in the county.