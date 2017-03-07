Motorist captured after Southern California desert pursuit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorist captured after Southern California desert pursuit

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A motorist who led authorities on a lengthy chase in the high desert of north Los Angeles County has been captured.

Officers tackled the driver after his SUV spun out and he tried to run away shortly after noon Tuesday.

The chase in the Lancaster area of the Antelope Valley went along desert highways and onto dirt roads at times before spike strips began flattening the SUV's tires.

Eventually a police vehicle used the PIT maneuver to spin out the SUV as news helicopters showed the scene from above.

It's not immediately known how the pursuit began.

