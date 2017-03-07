California zoo keeps rowdy elephant's tusks intact with caps - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California zoo keeps rowdy elephant's tusks intact with caps

In an Oct. 10, 2015 photo, Vus'Musi, a male African elephant, frolics in a mud wallow at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's African Adventure exhibit in Fresno, Calif. In an Oct. 10, 2015 photo, Vus'Musi, a male African elephant, frolics in a mud wallow at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's African Adventure exhibit in Fresno, Calif.
Sergio Hernandez of Fresno Valves and Castings shows off his company's tusk handiwork at Fresno Chaffee Zoo Tuesday,March 7, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. Sergio Hernandez of Fresno Valves and Castings shows off his company's tusk handiwork at Fresno Chaffee Zoo Tuesday,March 7, 2017, in Fresno, Calif.
Vus'Musi visits Vernon Presley, elephant curator at Fresno Chaffee Zoo, to get a piece of fruit Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Vus'Musi visits Vernon Presley, elephant curator at Fresno Chaffee Zoo, to get a piece of fruit Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — An elephant at a California zoo has been cured of a bad habit of cracking its tusks thanks to some added bling.

Officials at Fresno Chaffee Zoo say Vus'Musi, a male African elephant, was outfitted six months ago with a pair of special brass tusk caps. They say the pachyderm hasn't broken a tusk since.

The Fresno Bee reported Monday that the caps act like crowns for human teeth.

Elephants use tusks to dig, lift and rub against trees, causing damage to what are essentially external teeth. Cracks in tusks can lead to infections.

Information from: The Fresno Bee,

