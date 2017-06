EXCLUSIVE: 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Janel Parrish Explains How A.D. Will be Revealed, Dishes on Mona's Fate

There are only three episodes left of Pretty Little Liars and the reveal of A.D.'s identity in the series finale is sure to be a must-see moment.

