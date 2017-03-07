Big water project costing businesses big time in Hillcrest

HILLCREST (CBS 8) - Business owners in Hillcrest are claiming a big construction project is affecting their bottom line. For the past few years, city crews have been working their way down University Avenue replacing pipelines.

It's a project one Hillcrest business owner said is costing him around $700 a day.

"It started about two months ago. We have been here for almost 20-years and it's really affected our business," said Tony Mattia, Servall Liquor.

Mattia told CBS News 8 the problem with the pipeline replacement program is it has been going on since May 2015, and it's working its way down University Avenue two blocks at a time.

To do the work the city has been blocking off parking spaces near Mattia's store several nights a week. "After 7 p.m., they post signs and there is no parking. Sometimes there is construction going on and sometimes not," he said.

The University Avenue Pipeline Replacement Project is expected to replace approximately 4.33 miles (22,722 feet) of pipeline within the University Heights, Hillcrest and North Park communities.

"We don't know what is going to be done. We've tried to reach the supervisor but they have no answer for me," said Mattia.

The City of San Diego's website states:

"All efforts will be taken to minimize impacts to the residents and businesses in the community. The impacts may change as construction progresses."

Still, Tony Mattia believes "there should be some kind of a relief program" that will help business owners with some of the loses. "It's out of our hands. It's in the city's hand. Could take months, weeks, we just don't know."

The construction was planned in eight phases:

Phase 1 Construction Schedule (May 2015 through September 2015)

5th Ave. from Robinson Ave. to Washington St.

Washington St. from 5th Ave. to 3rd Ave.

Phase 2 Construction Schedule (June 2015 through August 2015)

University Ave. from Park Blvd. to Florida St.

Phase 3 Construction Schedule (October 2015 through May 2016**)

University Ave., from 5th Ave. to Park Blvd. 5th Ave.

Phase 4 Construction Schedule (June 2016 through January 2017**)

Robinson Ave., From 5th Ave. to Park Blvd. and on Park Blvd. approximately 60 feet north of Robinson Ave.

Phase 8 Construction Schedule (July 2015 through December 2015)

Washington St. from Hawk St. to 3rd Ave.

The project will also reconstruct pedestrian curb-ramps to facilitate access with persons with disabilities. City street surfaces will be reconstructed with slurry seal, paving and striping as needed with vegetation and landscaping within the impacted areas.

The project's planning, design, and construction budget is $18.7 million and it's expected to be completed by Spring 2018.