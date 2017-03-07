"Neighborhood Experience" celebrates San Diego's diversity

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of San Diegans came together Tuesday night to celebrate San Diego's diversity.

One San Diego hosted the third annual Neighborhood Experience at the Embarcadero.

"You can smell a little bit of San Diego," said Lani Lutar, One San Diego Board president.

One San Diego is a non-profit dedicated to promoting equal access to economic prosperity, safe and vibrant communities, and an enhanced quality of life to ensure every San Diegan has the opportunity to succeed.

"You see people from every neighborhood. It's about bringing people together to celebrate the opportunity that is here in the city," said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Tuesday's event showcased San Diego's unique cultural, artistic, entrepreneurial and culinary diversity.

"It encourages people to venture out of their comfort zone and go somewhere new," said Wes Quach with Lucky Lion Dancers.

Last year, over 15 restaurants and 20 performing acts participated in the event.

"It's bringing everybody from different places around the world," said Julio Velazquez, Culture Shock dancer.

Proceeds from the even benefit One San Diego's programs to improve the lives of San Diego's youth through educational and recreational opportunities.

One San Diego is partnering with Illumnia to promote steam education and Girls Scouts to send more San Diego girls to summer camps.



So cool to be under 1 roof to smell & experience #SanDiego's diverse culture w/ Mayor @Kevin_Faulconer 4 #OneSanDiegoNeighborhoodExperience pic.twitter.com/ddUcAuz0hV — Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) March 8, 2017

Swing Dancing San Diego showing Culture Shock Dance Crew some new/old moves! pic.twitter.com/7CKJZU3Lj4 — Carlo Cecchetto (@CarloCBS8) March 8, 2017