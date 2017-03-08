San Diego County included in disaster declaration

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Jerry Brown issued state-of-emergency proclamations Tuesday for counties across the state, including San Diego, in response to damage during powerful storms that struck in January and February.

Brown also sent a letter to the White House requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to complement state and local recovery efforts.

The emergency proclamations direct Caltrans officials to immediately request assistance through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program to obtain federal funs for "highway repairs or reconstruction." They also direct the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to counties affected by the late January storms.

The governor's office noted that two other Presidential Major Disaster Declaration requests were granted last month to assist with the response to the damaged Oroville Dam and other effects of early January storms.

Brown's latest request cited powerful storms that struck Jan. 18-23, noting that record- breaking rainfall "resulted in numerous rivers, creeks and streams again exceeding flood stages throughout California," while contributing to localized mud and rock flows.

He also cited heavy winds that led to widespread power outages and the need to establish emergency evacuation shelters.