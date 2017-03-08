Longfellow Magnet teacher accused of bullying

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Parents at Longfellow Magnet School K-8 are accusing a teacher of bullying and verbally abusing their children. On Monday, dozens of parents pushed the San Diego Unified School Board to take action and kick the teacher out of the classroom.

Parents raised serious allegations against a sixth grade math and science teacher and longtime district employee, Marcos Salazar - from bullying students in class to humiliating them to using physical force to reprimand them.

One mother, Beatriz Silva, said her daughter started showing signs of extreme anxiety - ultimately revealing that her teacher had allegedly hurt her. Silva told CBS News 8 she went as far as seeking a restraining order on behalf of her daughter.

"We are actually going to court on Friday. He will be able to defend himself in front of a judge," she said.

In response to the allegations, Longfellow's principal said:

"The concerns raised by parents tonight are serious. We have been meeting with families regularly to listen to, and address parent concerns and problem solve. At Longfellow, we have a strong, supportive parent and teacher community. We will continue to address parent concerns according to district policy. We have established a co-teaching model where a second teacher is in the classroom to make sure students can continue to learn in a safe, nurturing and welcoming environment."

Marcos Salazar teaches sixth grade math and science at the Spanish Immersion Magnet School in Clairemont.

CBS News 8 reached out to Mr. Salazar for comment but have not heard back.

More than one parent has filed for a restraining order against Salazar on behalf of their child. They are scheduled to appear before a judge to make their case on Friday.