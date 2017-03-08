Woman killed in crossfire while driving in Escondido identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman killed in crossfire while driving in Escondido identified

By CBS News 8 Team
ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - An investigation was underway Wednesday into the death of a 55-year-old woman struck by a stray bullet while driving past a gang shootout in Escondido.

Catherine Kennedy of Escondido was found with a gunshot wound to her head after her silver Toyota Camry crashed into a vehicle parked alongside eastbound Grand Avenue near Midway Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy. Investigators believe she had been struck by a stray bullet fired by one of at least two gang members shooting at each other.

One witness came outside in shock after hearing loud noises and tried to help the victim.

"I checked her pulse and I was, like, hang on honey. She was gurgling and she was still alive, then the ambulance came and that was it," Barbara Allen said.
   
Kennedy was taken to Palomar Medical Center after the shooting, but later died from her injuries.
   
Murphy said a suspect has yet to be identified. A description of the shooter was not immediately available.
   
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call detectives at (760) 839-4926 or (760) 839-4422. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (760) 743-8477.

