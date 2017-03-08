Firefighters say 19 dead in fire at Guatemala child shelter - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters say 19 dead in fire at Guatemala child shelter

Posted: Updated:

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — At least 19 people have been found dead at the scene of a fire in a shelter for children near Guatemala City, the spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said Wednesday.

Mario Cruz told the Emisoras Unidas radio station that firefighters were still extinguishing parts of the morning blaze.

But he said that so far 19 bodies have been found and about two dozen people were being treated for injuries.

The shelter has been criticized for overcrowding, alleged abuse and escapes in the past.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.