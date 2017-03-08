'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull

Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday restored $5 million in funding for a potential November special election into the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
It's Broadway's biggest night this Sunday you can watch the 71st Annual Tony Awards and cheer on productions that started here in San Diego. Here to share his predictions and stage knowledge is La Jolla Playhouse Associate Artistic Director, Jaime Castaneda. News 8's Jeff Zevely has the story.
He's willing to fight for comedy or at least battle for it. Rell Battle is the creator and an executive producer of “Roast Battle,” an energetic live show that was subsequently adapted as a television series for Comedy central.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's a boot camp with the goal of doing much more than just burning calories, they want to knockout childhood cancer. Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's 'Woman of the Year' candidate, Nicole Matthews, is here to share how you can help and be one of Hazel's heroes. News 8's Jeff Zevely has the story.
San Diego has a reputation for beer. But, did you know whiskey is growing in popularity for the region?
A mentally ill man who fatally shot his parents in their Point Loma home the day after Thanksgiving 2014 was sentenced Friday to 100 years to life in state prison.
Demonstrators in San Diego and across the state are calling for the release of a woman detained by immigration agents.