'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull

Posted: Updated:
People stop to photograph the "Fearless Girl" statue, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in New York. People stop to photograph the "Fearless Girl" statue, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue of a young girl with a look of resolve has been placed in front of Wall Street's famous charging bull in time for International Women's Day.

A big investment firm, State Street Global Advisors, put the statue there to highlight efforts to get more women on corporate boards.

The work by artist Kristen Visbal is called "Fearless Girl."

The girl appears to be staring down the bull. Her head is held high. Her hands are firmly planted on her waist. Her pony-tail looks as if it's in motion.

A plaque at her feet says: "Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference."

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.