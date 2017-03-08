Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls into Malta sea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Iconic rock arch from 'Game of Thrones' falls into Malta sea

Posted: Updated:

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) - The Azure Window, a natural rock arch which jutted onto the sea off Malta and was a backdrop for the "Game of Thrones" TV series, has collapsed in a storm.

Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted his "heartbreaking" sadness at the loss Wednesday of one of the main tourist attractions on the island of Gozo.

No one was injured.

Geologist Peter Gatt said the limestone pillar supporting the arch gave way. He attributed the collapse to years of erosion by both under- and over-ground sea swells.

The window also served as a backdrop in the 1981 movie "Clash of the Titans."

With parts of the rock formation crumbling over the years, the government last month enacted €1,500 fines ($2,300) for anyone caught walking across the arch.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.