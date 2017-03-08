Another in a series of bogus online threats against Jewish Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Another in a series of bogus bomb threats against Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla prompted police to search the facility Wednesday.



Administrators at the Executive Drive center contacted San Diego police shortly before 11 a.m. to report receiving the menacing email, SDPD spokesman Billy Hernandez said.



Officers went through the complex with bomb-sniffing dogs to make sure no hazards were present. No evacuation was instituted, unlike on the previous occasions when the same crime was committed, Hernandez said.



By early afternoon, police had completed their search and deemed the threat unfounded, according to Dan Shapiro, Lawrence Family JCC's director of marketing.



It was at least the fourth phony threat made against the local Jewish community center in recent months amid a rash of similar hate crimes across the country.



Last week, a man was arrested in St. Louis in connection with at least eight fake bomb threats against Jewish centers across the country, including the one in northern San Diego, as part of an alleged campaign to harass a former girlfriend.



Juan Thompson, 31, allegedly targeted Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center on Feb. 20, according to a criminal complaint. Late that night, the facility received an email falsely claiming that Thompson's former girlfriend had planted a bomb there to "kill as many Jews asap (sic),'' according to the charging document.

