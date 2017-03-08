County moving from live to online property auctions - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

County moving from live to online property auctions

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) — Say goodbye to the rapid-fire tongue twisters and loud hype at local property auctions. 

The county's annual real estate auctions will be done online starting this year, it was announced Wednesday 

Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said the auction will be held May 5 - 10 to dispose of around 1,600 currently available properties that have been in default for five or more years.

1,200 of those properties are time shares. 

Opening bids start as low as $900 and the properties are located all over the city of San Diego.

The goal of the tax sale auction is to get defaulted properties sold and back onto the tax roll to generate revenue for the county.

Get more information on the auction here.

