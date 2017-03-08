Bee swarm interrupts practice for Padres players - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bee swarm interrupts practice for Padres players

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The sound of buzzing interrupted the crack of the bat as a swarm of bees sent San Diego Padres players running for cover during practice in Arizona.

Video posted on MLB.com shows players practicing Tuesday suddenly start running away when they notice the bees.

The team was at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona, for spring training.

Practice resumed after a brief pause.

