Sneak Peek: Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, Jr.

A Mexican woman was released from custody Friday while the U.S. government seeks to deport her after a judge rejected arguments she should wear a monitoring device because she was arrested twice while demonstrating in support of people in the country illegally.
A fire of unknown origin scorched about 10 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.
More than 100 athletes from San Diego are heading to Long Beach this weekend for the Special Olympics Summer games.
The story of a Camp Pendleton marine's battle to adopt the war dog she fought alongside is now a major motion picture.
Harrah's Resort SoCal is going all in to help local non-profits make a difference. CBS News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto announced the winners of the third annual All-In 4 Change grant competition.
Authorities in Mexico's Baja California Sur state say that 14 bodies have been found in a clandestine burial pit near the nature reserve of Cabo Pulmo.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday restored $5 million in funding for a potential November special election into the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
It's Broadway's biggest night this Sunday you can watch the 71st Annual Tony Awards and cheer on productions that started here in San Diego. Here to share his predictions and stage knowledge is La Jolla Playhouse Associate Artistic Director, Jaime Castaneda. News 8's Jeff Zevely has the story.
He's willing to fight for comedy or at least battle for it. Rell Battle is the creator and an executive producer of “Roast Battle,” an energetic live show that was subsequently adapted as a television series for Comedy central.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's a boot camp with the goal of doing much more than just burning calories, they want to knockout childhood cancer. Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's 'Woman of the Year' candidate, Nicole Matthews, is here to share how you can help and be one of Hazel's heroes. News 8's Jeff Zevely has the story.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's a boot camp with the goal of doing much more than just burning calories, they want to knockout childhood cancer. Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's 'Woman of the Year' candidate, Nicole Matthews, is here to share how you can help and be one of Hazel's heroes. News 8's Jeff Zevely has the story.