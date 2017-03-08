Searching for a special second-hand something

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego is filled with tradition and one of the best started in 1927; meaning we are just days away from the 90th annual Thursday Club Rummage Sale.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone Jeff heads to the Balboa Park Activity Center where the Superbowl of sales will be held this Saturday and Sunday – March 11 and 12.

Items for sale will include furniture, sporting goods, toys, household items, clothing, art, electronics, books, antiques and more.

Admission is free. Organizers ask attendees to bring cash.

All proceeds will benefit 22 Balboa Park and local community charities and organizations from children to the elderly, health, veterans, arts, life skills, animals, nature and education.

