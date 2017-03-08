Searching for a special second-hand something

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego is filled with tradition and one of the best started in 1927; meaning we are just days away from the 90th annual Thursday Club Rummage Sale.
In Wednesday's Zevely Zone Jeff heads to the Balboa Park Activity Center where the Superbowl of sales will be held this Saturday and Sunday – March 11 and 12.
Items for sale will include furniture, sporting goods, toys, household items, clothing, art, electronics, books, antiques and more.
Admission is free. Organizers ask attendees to bring cash.
All proceeds will benefit 22 Balboa Park and local community charities and organizations from children to the elderly, health, veterans, arts, life skills, animals, nature and education.
For more information click here.
Rummage Sale!! The Zevely Zone previews largest sale of "stuff" in San Diego at 5:40 with proceeds going to charity @CBS8 @TheThursdayClub pic.twitter.com/crgpbHVFfL— Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) March 8, 2017
\In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.
KFMB Stations are proud to welcome back one of the most recognizable voices in San Diego radio to AM 760.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Marcos teenager has become the youngest person to ever graduate from Palomar College - at the age of 13. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets a little Mozart in the making.
A single mother in La Mesa who was desperate for help wrote a letter and was shocked by the response.
Some people tell their kids to go for the gold. On Friday in Carlsbad, that's just what students did at La Costa Meadows Elementary.
Just about everybody on this planet accepts their lot in life, but deep down dreams of becoming a rock star.
A Columbian artist born with no arms or legs is proving she is stronger than life's biggest challenges.