Uber self-driving cars are coming back to California roads

A fire of unknown origin scorched about 13 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.
A Mexican woman was released from custody Friday while the U.S. government seeks to deport her after a judge rejected arguments she should wear a monitoring device because she was arrested twice while demonstrating in support of people in the country illegally.
San Diego Gas & Electric announced Friday that thousands of electric vehicle drivers in the region will receive credits in their residential bill over the next two months.
Mountain bikers who have enjoyed riding at the Carlsbad Highlands Ecological Reserve for decades are shocked to learn they have been doing so illegally.
Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
More than 100 athletes from San Diego are heading to Long Beach this weekend for the Special Olympics Summer games.
The story of a Camp Pendleton marine's battle to adopt the war dog she fought alongside is now a major motion picture.
Harrah's Resort SoCal is going all in to help local non-profits make a difference. CBS News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto announced the winners of the third annual All-In 4 Change grant competition.
Authorities in Mexico's Baja California Sur state say that 14 bodies have been found in a clandestine burial pit near the nature reserve of Cabo Pulmo.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday restored $5 million in funding for a potential November special election into the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year.