Teen shot and wounded in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man in his late teens was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Chula Vista.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. in the area of Max Avenue and Prospect Street, according to Chula Vista police.

The victim, who was shot during a robbery or robbery attempt, went to a nearby home to seek help and was later taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

His condition was not immediately available, nor was any suspect information.