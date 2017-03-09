Teen shot and wounded in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teen shot and wounded in Chula Vista



CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man in his late teens was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Chula Vista.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. in the area of Max Avenue and Prospect Street, according to Chula Vista police.

The victim, who was shot during a robbery or robbery attempt, went to a nearby home to seek help and was later taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

His condition was not immediately available, nor was any suspect information.

