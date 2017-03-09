Raising Awareness: San Diegans welcome refugees

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Jewish Family Service of San Diego, along with the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego County, Jewish Federation of San Diego and Leichtag Foundation hosted its second forum on refugees Wednesday night.

The forum focused on educating San Diegans on how the refugee resettlement process works.

The series Educate for Actions comes days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning all refugee applicants for 120 days.

Hojjatullah Ahmadi is from Afghanistan and was stuck in Taiwan with his family after President Trump's first executive order.

"We were disappointed we were not able to enter America. We were scared almost for one night. We had really [sic] bad night," he said.

Ahmadi and his family were eventually allowed into the United States and are now settling in San Diego.

The Jewish Family Service said there are many other refugees waiting to enter the county and it hopes to spread awareness about the restrictions of the president's order through forums.

"The rest of the world looks to the United States for leadership on how to treat refugees. They will follow us up and they will follow us down," Mark Hetfield, CEO of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society said.