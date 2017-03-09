LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Star Wars lovers can now see more of their favorite characters. 
     
Add BB-8, Poe and Finn to the list of characters now on display at LEGOLAND.
     
Those are just a few to be unveiled Thursday.
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carlsbad with all the fun details. 

Watch: CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows you the new Star Wars miniland at LEGOLAND California.

