LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Star Wars lovers can now see more of their favorite characters.



Add BB-8, Poe and Finn to the list of characters now on display at LEGOLAND.



Those are just a few to be unveiled Thursday.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carlsbad with all the fun details.

Watch: CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows you the new Star Wars miniland at LEGOLAND California.