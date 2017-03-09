Gunman fires shots at hookah lounge in Rolando - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gunman fires shots at hookah lounge in Rolando

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gunman shot up a Rolando-area hookah lounge, but no one was injured, authorities said Thursday.
   
Witnesses told police a man wrapped in a red or orange blanket walked up to the Blue Nile Hookah Lounge on El Cajon Boulevard near 72nd Street shortly before midnight and opened fire, according to San Diego police. Customers were inside the business at the time, according to officials.
   
The extent of the damage to the business was not immediately known. 

Police said several shell casings were found at the scene.

