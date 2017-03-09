Man arrested in connection with body found in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 30-year-old man was facing a first-degree murder charge Friday in connection with the death of a plumber at a construction site in Oceanside.



Mikhail Schmidt of Oceanside was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of The Strand, a few blocks from the under-construction home on Windward Way where the body of 37-year-old Jacob Laughlin Bravo was found about 12 hours earlier, said Oceanside police Lt. Valencia Saadat.



Bravo was found in a trailer on the site in a pool of blood, according to officials.



Police said Bravo's body had "obvious signs of traumatic injury.'' The exact causes of the injuries were unknown, pending an autopsy by the county Medical Examiner's office.



A motive for the slaying remains under investigation, but police said it was not gang-related.



Schmidt was being held without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder pending arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.