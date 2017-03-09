Bearded Michael Stipe finds doppelganger in David Letterman - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bearded Michael Stipe finds doppelganger in David Letterman

Posted: Updated:
These 2016 file photos show former late night talk show host David Letterman and musician Michael Stipe. These 2016 file photos show former late night talk show host David Letterman and musician Michael Stipe.

NEW YORK (AP) - Former R.E.M. front man Michael Stipe has found a doppelganger in David Letterman.

Both the singer and the late night television icon have been sporting bushy beards lately. Letterman showed his off in a cover shot for this month's New York magazine. Stipe apparently came across a sign promoting the issue and posted a selfie alongside it on his Instagram account .

The picture delighted some people on social media who have noticed the similarity in the stars' new looks. One Twitter user has suggested they star in a biopic of ZZ Top, whose guitarists are famous for their long beards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.