Bearded Michael Stipe finds doppelganger in David Letterman

'Oh Hello' star John Mulaney has a metaphor for Trump's presidency that you probably haven't heard before.
The story of a Camp Pendleton marine's battle to adopt the war dog she fought alongside is now a major motion picture.
Last year at the Tony Awards, a rabid interest in "Hamilton" stemmed a three-year slide in viewership. This year, there's a new host, an old home and hope that a starry list of celebrities can cure the post-"Hamilton" hangover.
James finds his acting roots with a performance of 'Mary Poppins' in the middle of a London crosswalk with help from Sir Ben Kingsley.
'Beatriz at Dinner' star Salma Hayek Pinault turned the sometimes-stuffy gala dinner at Cannes Film Festival into a mariachi band extravaganza.
Kevin Hart had the once in a lifetime opportunity to smoke with Snoop Dogg, in that it felt like it lasted for a lifetime.
College is all about experimentation. Which, as is evident here, is also part of the process in creating the perfect greeting card.
In honor of National Say Something Nice Day, we turn to friends like Tracy Morgan, Gabby Sidibe, Ben Platt, Chris Pratt and Brad Pitt who always put a smile on our faces at The Late Show.
Go from backstage to on-the-stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater as Stephen invites you to tag along with his pre-show warmup at The Late Show, presented in stunning 360 video.
'Theft By Finding' author David Sedaris scoured through 25 years of meticulous, handwritten diaries to find the stories he divulges in his new book.
'The F Word' star Gordon Ramsay makes Stephen's dream come true by yelling at him while he makes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.