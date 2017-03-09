A city program that puts panhandlers to work - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A city program that puts panhandlers to work

Posted: Updated:

(CBS News) - The city of Portland, Maine, is considering a 36-week pilot program that would offer panhandlers a chance to work for $10.68 an hour cleaning up parks and doing other light labor, and connect them with social services.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.