January Jones Wants to be the Next 'Bachelorette' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

January Jones Wants to be the Next 'Bachelorette'

Posted: Updated:

James asks January Jones about her reality TV habits and learns that not only does she want to be on 'The Bachelorette' but she's ready for Ben Higgins or Nick Viall to give her a call.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Crosswalk the Musical: Mary Poppins

    Crosswalk the Musical: Mary Poppins

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-09 02:43:18 GMT

    James finds his acting roots with a performance of 'Mary Poppins' in the middle of a London crosswalk with help from Sir Ben Kingsley.

     

    James finds his acting roots with a performance of 'Mary Poppins' in the middle of a London crosswalk with help from Sir Ben Kingsley.

     

  • Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

    Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-07 21:54:27 GMT

    James and Ed Sheeran go for a drive in Los Angeles singing songs off Ed's new album, and James challenges Ed to fit as many Maltesers in his mouth after hearing he once fit 47.

     

    James and Ed Sheeran go for a drive in Los Angeles singing songs off Ed's new album, and James challenges Ed to fit as many Maltesers in his mouth after hearing he once fit 47.

     

  • James Corden takes 'The Late Late Show' to London

    James Corden takes 'The Late Late Show' to London

    James Corden will head home to host "The Late Late Show" from London. 

    In the wake of recent terror attacks, he hopes to highlight the city's unwavering spirit.

    Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

     

    James Corden will head home to host "The Late Late Show" from London. 

    In the wake of recent terror attacks, he hopes to highlight the city's unwavering spirit.

    Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.