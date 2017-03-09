UC sexual misconduct files show faculty resigned, retired

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Confidential documents released by the University of California show that the same lack of transparency and lax discipline that critics complained about during a sexual harassment scandal involving faculty at UC Berkeley last year also occurred at UC's nine other campuses.

The cases include a UC Santa Cruz professor accused of raping a student who resigned before punishment was levied. A prominent UC Santa Barbara professor investigated for putting his hand up a student's shirt also left before he could be disciplined. Both professors denied the allegations.

UC released documents on 113 cases in which employees violated sexual misconduct policies in recent years.

The information was released to The Associated Press and other media following a public records request last year.

