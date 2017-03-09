Local students design city park for school project

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Seventh grade students at Montgomery Middle School in El Cajon received the opportunity to turn their passion for engineering into an impressive school project after they were given the task of working in teams to design their own city park.

On Thursday, students unveiled their city park creations which aimed to reach out to the entire city, but included features catered to different groups in the community such as children, elderly or disabled.

English teacher Amanda Plosinki said the students really did their research. "They spent a lot of time researching the benefits parks have on the community. They've been looking at safety, environment and the importance of building community ties with your neighbors," she said.

The project was part of the Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) curriculum.

Eli Segovia was one of the 30 students at the school who worked in teams for months to design a city park.

"The name of my park is Nature Lane. We have a motorized wheelchair that supports the disabled that goes around the naturalistic parts of our park," he said.

Each design included a skate park. "We had to go through the safety and estimated cost of concrete. We had to figure what ramps we want to build," said Segovia.

The ramps in the designs were all created with a 3D printer.

One student, Milad Sabah, said he liked using the technology so much he wants to work in the industry. "I'll probably look for jobs that involve 3D printing," he said.

Segovia said he wants to be a mechanical engineer and in the future he would like to design spaceships.

Montgomery Middle School has a partnership with the city and its park department.