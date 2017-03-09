Massive Layoffs: Hundreds of SD Unified teachers receive pink slips

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Hundreds of San Diego Unified District teachers received layoff notices this week as the district works to make up for a $124 million budget deficit.

Lindsay Burningham, the San Diego Education Association president, said 950 teachers received pink slips as part of the district's budget cuts.

By law employees had to receive layoff notices by March 15th, according to the San Diego Education Association.

"It's impossible for the district to function without many of those people so we know they will be recalled. The frustrating piece is they have to go through the process," Burningham said.

Teachers, students and parents have pleaded not to cut positions in P.E. Special Education, arts, and occupational therapists.

"It's happening," said district's Human Resources Executive Director Acacia Thede. "It's a sad time for all of us and we hope that we can help and support all of our employees, our families, our students to make sure that everyone gets through this the best way possible."

The Education Association said it would work to keep layoffs out of the classroom.

On Thursday night, the district assured parents the layoffs would not impact class sizes. "We have been able to keep them low and that is very important to us," said Thede.

In total, 977 positions will be eliminated which could include non-teacher positions such as custodians and operations.

Both the district and the union said the number of actual layoffs depends on early retirement, but the district did warn that even if the budgets change they cannot afford to rehire everyone cut.

"As a system we do have to shrink, so no matter what we won't be able to bring back everyone that we've had to eliminate their positions," Thede said.

Included with the budget cuts, school board members and the superintendent are taking a salary cut

